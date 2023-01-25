Fair winter chill; milder weekend, more rain Sunday

In the wake of Tuesday's storms, Acadiana will see a fair mid-winter chill for the rest of the week...unfortunately, clouds will return this weekend, with another good soaking expected Sunday.

In the near term, look for temperatures to drop into the mid-upper 30s overnight as skies gradually clear by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday and Friday will be prime examples of fine January weather with mostly sunny skies accompanied by highs in the mid-upper 50s Thursday and upper 50s to near 60° Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning should be a touch colder with light winds and clear skies...this may allow for some patchy frost in the northern Acadiana parishes Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's next weather-maker, poised in the Pacific Ocean will head our way this weekend inducing milder temperatures along with increasing clouds Saturday.

By Sunday the disturbance will initiate periods of rain with perhaps some embedded thunder.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Severe weather is not expected for the Sunday weather system but we could see another good soaking with models hinting at 1-2", which means we could see up to 2-3".

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs this weekend will rise into the mid-upper 60s to near 70° Saturday and Sunday.

Thereafter the pattern is expected to remain unsettled, mostly cloudy and mild into early next week with some shower activity possible.

Another wet weather system should arrive Wednesday followed possibly by a shot of colder weather toward the end of next week.

The Euro Model is suggesting quite cold temperatures late next week along with the possibility of a little wintry mix early Thursday, but this should occur well north and east of our area.

The cold weather late next week is Just a reminder that it is still winter.

Long range projections keep Acadiana's temperatures below normal through the first week of February with a warm-up expected thereafter.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



