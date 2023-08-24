Extreme heat into the weekend while Gulf tropics may heat up

Acadiana's extreme, record-breaking heat will continue into the weekend while the tropics look to get more active in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

In the near term, after an all-time (1893-2023) record low of 84° this morning (previous record 83° on 8/3/2010), the mercury reached 106° Thursday afternoon, setting a new daily record, the hottest reading so far this summer, and the 2nd hottest temperature ever recorded in Lafayette!

For a change, there could be a few isolated storms rolling in from the northeast through the early evening...with any storms likely to be accompanied by strong and gusty winds.

More of the same high heat can be expected in the days ahead with rain chances down to 5% Friday, 10% Saturday and perhaps near 20% Sunday.

Highs will likely stay between 103-106° through Monday before a weak frontal trough approaches Monday into Tuesday.

This system will hopefully generate a better chance storms Monday, perhaps lasting into Tuesday, and will serve to bring lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures (especially at night) to the region.

Unfortunately, it still appears that our daily highs will continue to reach near 100° or more behind the trough and area expected to continue into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Thus, the extreme fire danger will also continue with the high heat through Monday, and could worsen with lower humidity and northerly breezes that develop next week.

Red Flag Warnings continue for the area with smoke from the Western Beauregard Parish likely to stay in the Acadiana area through Friday.

Meanwhile, the tropics are looking a little busier, especially closer to home with a potential disturbance and thunderstorms in the Eastern Pacific by Central America expected to drift northward toward the Yucatan/Western Caribbean this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives this area a "medium" chance for development at 50%.

Anything that does develop is expected to eventually head into the Eastern Gulf and perhaps Florida around Tuesday of next week as the aforementioned upper trough and the ridge of high pressure that follows will shuttle any potential system that way.

The next named system will be Idalia (ee-DAL-ya).

Elsewhere, there are a few trouble spots in the Atlantic none of which will threaten the Gulf of Mexico, while Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane and could potentially threaten or be very close and just to the west of Bermuda in 4 to 5 days.

