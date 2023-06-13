Extended heat wave for Acadiana through next week or more

The "coolest" weather for Acadiana through the next 10 days looks to be tomorrow/Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s!

Thereafter, afternoon high temperatures will be pushing the upper 90s through the weekend and most, if not all of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A strong upper ridge of high pressure continues to edge and expand northeastward from Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana thereby pushing any thunderstorm tracks north of Acadiana and allowing for building heat.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

With prospects of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm dropping to the 5-10-% range or less over the next week, afternoon temperatures and commensurate heat indices will climb to near record levels for the time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And after an initial statistical analysis, until we know the actual high temperatures in this upcoming heat wave, it will still likely be the hottest wave since August of 2015...8 years ago...but we could challenge older records after all is recorded and collated.

Look for lows over the next week to 10 days to level off in the upper 70s to lower 80s with evening heat indices likely between 95-100° up until 9-10 pm and near 90° at daybreak in the morning.

And with daytime highs climbing into the upper 90s, our afternoon heat indices will climb to rather dangerous levels of 107-114° this weekend and for much of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will likely force the National Weather Service to begin issuing heat advisories for the area before the week is done.

In the near term and on the plus side, at least Acadiana will have a nice tropical southwesterly breeze Wednesday and Thursday, yielding some relief from the heat, mainly if you're in the shade.

If we are lucky, there may be a rogue afternoon shower or thunderstorm rolling in from the northwest on any given day, and this would be most likely for the northern Acadiana Parishes.

Otherwise, expect little to no rain through the next week, although we could see a few afternoon storms toward the end of next week...but don't hold your breath.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest temperature forecast.

Stay cool!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel