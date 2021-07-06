Elsa expected to make landfall on Florida Peninsula as a hurricane

Per the 1:00 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall near and just north of Tampa as a hurricane Wednesday morning.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued by the NHC along the west coast of Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

Elsa was nearing hurricane strength with 70 mph winds and was moving north at 9 mph.

The storm is expected to rake much of the Western Florida Peninsula overnight through Wednesday battering the region with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane later Tuesday.

The system will go on to impact the Mid-Atlantic States near tropical storm strength into Thursday and the Northeast/New England Friday.

