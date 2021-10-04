Drier pattern; feeling better

Acadiana's weather will shift to a drier and more comfortable pattern with plenty of sunshine likely for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An upper level low in the Mid-Mississippi Valley will move slowly over the next several days and will provide a drier northwest flow aloft while helping to reduce our surface dew points making for lower humidity and more comfortable conditions.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the days ahead, look for minimal to zero rain chances and lots of sunshine accompanied by seasonably warm afternoons in the mid-80s.

But at night, temperatures will be a little cooler (but not really cool) with lows by Tuesday morning dropping into the mid-60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As the pattern changes little in the days ahead, overnight lows may ease closer to the lower to mid 60s...but overall our temperatures should be near the normal of 65° and 85°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While the pattern should hold through the weekend, it appears that warmer temperatures and the chance of a few showers should be back by early next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, despite a long-lasting hurricane still hanging on in the North Atlantic, the tropics are quiet given the time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Hurricane Sam with 90 mph winds will be winding down in the days ahead between Iceland and Greenland.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, a disturbance near the Southeastern Bahamas has a low, 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Climate Outlook:

Rob Perillo/KATC

The longer-term temperature outlook for through the next week to two weeks looks rather bleak for any cool fronts with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting above normal temperatures for our region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, there are no strong signals locally for above or below normal rainfall.

------------------------------------------------------------

