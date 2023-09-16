Drier, more pleasant temperatures and humidity on the way

Drier more pleasant morning temperatures and low humidity are on the way to Acadiana by the end of the weekend...it won't quite feel like fall, but it's a start.

The change in the weather pattern as thanks to a weak frontal trough that will push through the area into Sunday.

It will still be quite warm, almost hot, with highs pushing the mid-90s Sunday after a morning start near the more palatable upper 60s in Lafayette, but a nice breeze and lower humidity will take a bite out of the heat.

There should be a nice breeze from the northeast Sunday at 8-14 mph with a few gusts possibly near 20 mph.

The weather pattern looks to be quite stellar for late summer thereafter with mostly sunny skies to follow this week with highs in the lower 90s into next weekend.

Meanwhile, the best part about the upcoming days will be the morning lows in the mid-upper 60s for most...with even cooler conditions for the northern Acadiana parishes, especially early next week.

The pattern for the area also looks to remain quite dry with little or no rain chances through the bulk of the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Post Tropical Cyclone Lee made landfall Saturday afternoon in far western Nova Scotia bringing with it a huge swath of tropical storm force winds from Maine to the Canadian Maritimes.

Elsewhere, TD #15/Nigel is expected to become a hurricane, perhaps a major one at some point, but looks to re-curve and stay an open Atlantic and eventually passing well east of Bermuda.

Another tropical wave emerging off the African Coast shows some promise in the next 7 days...near 30% chance of development, but could certainly become the next tropical system, with the next name assigned "Ophelia".

The Gulf of Mexico is expected to stay quiet for most, if not all, of the rest of September...still no promises for October, but the threat of major storms in the Gulf, "climatologically-speaking" decreases nicely by mid-October...we'll keep our fingers crossed!

