Drier Christmas Day; chillier later into the week

After a healthy soaking of several inches of rain for Acadiana Christmas Eve, the weather is looking brighter and drier for Christmas Day.

Latest Power Doppler 3, Acadiana's radar

In the near term, rains and some heavier showers will slowly end from west to east during the early evening hours.

There will probably be some drizzle/mist and patches of fog to follow overnight before winds begin to pick-up from the northwest during the morning hours Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A low pressure system crawling into the Midwest will usher a cool/dry front across the area into Christmas morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and rising into the mid-upper 60s for the afternoon.

Skies will be brighter for our Christmas with partial sunshine, or some sun intervals intermingling with some lingering cloud patches.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be chillier and drier (with lower dew points) moving into the area Tuesday night with lows closer to the low-mid 40s.

It should be cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs closer to the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A secondary cool front arrives with little fanfare early Wednesday which should bring a nice winter chill to the area later in the week into the weekend.

In fact, temperatures are tentatively forecast to get near the freezing mark for for several mornings starting later in the week, and it won't be pipe-busting cold...but cold enough though to protect the tender vegetation, and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Today's models are offering up some rain chances perhaps developing around New Year's Day or later...but this won't be a done deal for days, and the forecast will probably change.

For now, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

