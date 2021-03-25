Drier and remaining mild as we round out the week and look toward the weekend

Cloud cover helped to limit instability across the area this morning coupled with a nice capping inversion aloft.

We had talked about this yesterday -> That IF storms were able to get going and develop today, they would have been tapping into a pretty unstable environment and thus some could have gained severe status.

Thankfully, that was not the case as essentially that cap acted as a lid to prevent storm development across the region.

It just goes to show that we can have all of the ingredients and dynamics in place to support severe weather, but it does not guarantee that it will come to fruition.

Today was a textbook example of that.

But hey, we will take that any day of the week and at any time!

Clouds remain in place this afternoon, but should start to break up a bit later on tonight to allow temperatures to dip down into the mid-upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

Bradley Graf model

Early morning sun on our Friday will yield to clouds making a return throughout the day. A light sprinkle can not be ruled out, but really nothing of consequence.

It stays mild with afternoon highs approaching the upper 70s.

Bradley Temperatures

Saturday will be a quiet day, but we will have to contend with cloud cover.

Highs will be pushing the lower 80s.

A disturbance will be approaching the area on Sunday which will help to generate some scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. The day does not appear to be a washout at this time.

Pretty seasonable weather heading into the first half of next week with temperatures staying mild.

A cold front may push through the area next Wednesday night/Thursday morning which could lead to some cooler weather as we round out next week.

In fact, we could be talking morning starts in the 40s next Friday and Saturday mornings with afternoon finishes in the 60s!

Still about a week out, so we will have to monitor how the pattern evolves with time.

Y'all have a good one!

~Bradley

