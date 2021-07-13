Different day, same weather story: scattered storms

The never ending chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Acadiana will continue for the rest of the week, the weekend, much of next week...in fact, perhaps for the rest of the month!

Simply put, ample tropical moisture will continue to respond to morning/early afternoon heating with scattered showers and storms Wednesday, generally developing during the early afternoon, rolling from the south to north as the afternoon wears on.

Activity will likely diminish near sunset with a repeat and rinse of the same pattern expected Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Daytime highs will climb to near 90° Wednesday with the heat index pushing into the 100-104° range before the afternoon storms kick in.

And per usual, there will be a few storms with locally very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, even the possibility of some small hail (had a report of that today).

Severe storms or any kind significant flooding are not expected...but as always, localized ponding on on the roadways will be possible during the active periods.

Rain chances Wednesday will be near 40-50% during the afternoon, a little closer to 50-60% Thursday and Friday, and near 40% into the weekend.

Daytime highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on the timing of onset of storms (later hotter...sooner not as hot), with overnight lows firmly planted in the mid-70s.

Very little change, if any, is expected into next week...and perhaps through the rest of the month.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At least we do not see any significant tropical waves nor frontal boundaries in the region over the next 10 days that would enhance the storm and/or flood potential.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain very quiet although the National Hurricane Center is following a very weak disturbance in the open Atlantic that has a very low chance of development, and will not be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No other suspect areas are anticipated for the rest of the week, at the very least.

