Daily downpours continue for Acadiana...Elsa to make landfall as a hurricane

The daily deluges will continue for Acadiana this week, but with any luck our rain chances should get closer to "normal" for the weekend.

Deep tropical moisture and a weakness in the upper atmosphere creating instability will continue to keep the chances of scattered showers and storms quite favorable Wednesday and Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest rain chances, like Monday and Tuesday, will come during the daytime ours, but there will also be the risk of scattered storms during the overnight hours...especially after 3 or 4 am.

Expect the chance of scattered storms to be in the 70-80% range Wednesday, near 60-70% Thursday, and near 60% Friday as there will be very little change to the overall weather pattern.

By the weekend though, it appears that moisture will get a little more limited while high pressure slowly tries to build into the region into early next week.

At least on the flip side, the active, wet weather pattern Acadiana has experienced since May has been consistently limiting our daytime highs, and most recently, in the low-mid 80s...much of the same remain in the forecast this week.

As rain chances gradually tone down this weekend into next week, it does mean the heat will be coming back on.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Hurricane Hunters investigated Tropical Storm Elsa off of the Southwest Coast of the Florida Peninsula Tuesday afternoon and found a tropical storm very near hurricane.

strength.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As a result hurricane warnings were issued for portions of the Florida Peninsula from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The storm is expected to rake much of the Florida Peninsula overnight through Wednesday battering the region with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsa is expected to make landfall near or just north of the Tampa area on Wednesday.

The system will go on to impact the Mid-Atlantic States near tropical storm strength into Thursday and the Northeast/New England Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And in better news, there are currently no other suspect areas in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel