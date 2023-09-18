Crickets in the forecast...literally and figuratively

The quiet period in Acadiana's forecast looks to continue for quite a while, with crickets for any pattern change to go with the actual cricket explosion across the area this year!

The highlight of the next week will be the near fall-like temperatures for Tuesday morning with readings ranging from the mid-60s most areas to the lower 60s for the northern Acadiana Parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with clear skies, look for a pretty waxing crescent Harvest Moon shortly after sunset.

Our overnight lows will moderate into the lower-mid 70s for most for the rest of the week.

Lots of sunshine and above normal afternoon highs (low-mid 90s) remain in the forecast Tuesday, and for the rest of the week...with little prospect for any significant rainfall, although a few showers might be possible Sunday with a weakening frontal trough.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The forecast looks quite similar into next week with models suggesting it could get a touch hotter mid-late next week.

The pattern is expected to remain quite dry through the next 10-15 days, so the "extreme to exceptional" drought will continue.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is the main game in town but will remain a fish storm in open Atlantic.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak low pressure system could spin-up near the Southeast U.S. Coast over the next week or so, but doesn't appear to be anything major.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next wave coming off the African Coast should become the next named system...Ophelia...Philippe will be the name to follow.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel