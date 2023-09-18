Crickets in the forecast...literally and figuratively

The quiet period in Acadiana's forecast looks to continue for quite a while, with crickets for any pattern change to go with the actual cricket explosion across the area this year!
The highlight of the next week will be the near fall-like temperatures for Tuesday morning with readings ranging from the mid-60s most areas to the lower 60s for the northern Acadiana Parishes.
And with clear skies, look for a pretty waxing crescent Harvest Moon shortly after sunset.
Our overnight lows will moderate into the lower-mid 70s for most for the rest of the week.
Lots of sunshine and above normal afternoon highs (low-mid 90s) remain in the forecast Tuesday, and for the rest of the week...with little prospect for any significant rainfall, although a few showers might be possible Sunday with a weakening frontal trough.
The forecast looks quite similar into next week with models suggesting it could get a touch hotter mid-late next week.
The pattern is expected to remain quite dry through the next 10-15 days, so the "extreme to exceptional" drought will continue.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.
In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is the main game in town but will remain a fish storm in open Atlantic.
A weak low pressure system could spin-up near the Southeast U.S. Coast over the next week or so, but doesn't appear to be anything major.
The next wave coming off the African Coast should become the next named system...Ophelia...Philippe will be the name to follow.
