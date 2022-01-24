Cooler than normal pattern continues

Acadiana's cooler than normal pattern will continue for the second consecutive week with a couple of weather systems insuring the chill and producing showers/rain in the region overnight ending early Tuesday, with another chance of rain before the end of the week.

An area of weak low pressure traversing the Gulf from west to east combined with an active sub-tropical jet overhead will keep the rains going through daybreak Tuesday.

In the near term, it will be good sleeping weather overnight with periods of rain continuing as temperatures hold nearly steady in the mid-upper 40s through daybreak.

Chance of rain will stay in the 90-100% range overnight, dropping to 40-60% at daybreak Tuesday (10% for the afternoon) with activity tapering from west to east by midday.

Rain totals overnight should be in the one half inch range give or take a quarter of an inch in most spots. Isolated amounts up to an inch will be possible.

There remains no flood nor any significant thunderstorm threat inland at this time.

Drier and breezier conditions will return Tuesday afternoon with cloudy skies persisting.

Temperatures Tuesday will top out in the mid-50s, but as low pressure in the Gulf departs, and high pressure builds in, temperatures will drop into the 40s and eventually the low-mid 30s by Wednesday morning...wind chill not included.

Breezier northerly winds will push our wind chills back into the mid-20s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly sunny and seasonably cool days with highs in the 50s.

Low temperatures should drop to near or slightly below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

So we're not done with the cold weather quite yet...yet another surge of a winter chill arrives Friday with temperatures by Saturday morning possibly dropping into the upper 20s.

For now, the weekend looks pretty nice! After a frosty start Saturday, temperatures should rebound in the upper 40s to lower 50s under sunny skies.

Sunday should be milder with highs reaching the low-mid 60s for the afternoon.

Into the longer range, the pattern looks to stay rather seasonable temperature-wise and unsettled with rain and perhaps more robust thunderstorm chances increasing next mid-late week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

