Cooler mornings depart...showers back Wednesday

Acadiana's cool stretch of weather will come to an end Tuesday with warmer afternoons and milder nights in the forecast for the rest of the week.

In addition to the warmer temperatures, higher humidity and the risk of showers should return for Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect one more fair and cool night/morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s for most of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly sunny skies accompanied by winds gradually turning eastern-southeasterly will allow afternoon temperatures to be some 5-8° warmer than Monday with highs pushing into the lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Milder temperatures, by some 10°, are anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with readings closer to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Wednesday, a weak surface and upper disturbance coming out of the Gulf of Mexico and aloft from the southwest is expected to bring scattered showers back to the area, with rain chances increasing to near 50-60%.

Shower activity Wednesday is expected to be scattered and relatively short-lived.

Partly cloudy, seasonably warm and humid conditions are forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with rain chances lowering to 20% or less through Saturday.

A few more afternoon showers (near 30%) might be possible Sunday.

Look for daytime highs closer to the mid-80s later this week into the weekend.

Long-range projections into next week depict warmer than normal conditions persisting along with a fairly good shot at showers and heavier storms mid-week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's next significant cool front looks to be at least 10-11 days away...if that.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

