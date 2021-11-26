Cool weekend ahead; rain likely Saturday night

It'll be chilly this evening if you are heading out for any plans or maybe some Friday night playoff football.

Temperatures will be falling through the 50s and eventually into the 40s as the evening wears on.

We'll bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s by morning under generally fair skies.

Bradley overnight lows

More clouds across the area on Saturday as we stay cool.

Highs will settle into the lower 60s.

Few showers will be possible by late afternoon, but better rain chances will arrive in the evening and through Saturday night.

Bradley graf model

The rain will be rather light in nature, but some moderate pockets of rainfall could be possible at times.

Not a great deal of rainfall is anticipated with this feature.

Most of us will pick up around a 0.5" or less

Bradley rain estimates

Slightly higher amounts will be possible across coastal areas and especially offshore.

Rains will gradually come to an end as Sunday morning wears on.

It'll stay cool (lower 60s) and mostly cloudy for the better of Sunday.

Sunshine will be back in full force to start the new week for both Monday and Tuesday.

Expect comfortable conditions as well with afternoon highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Temperatures will start to moderate and warm up a bit into the middle parts of the week.

Have a great weekend!