Cool, warm, cool...changeable March pattern

A changeable March pattern is in the weather cards for Acadiana over the next week to 10 days, along with an anticipated "weather-maker" come Friday.

In the near-term, temperatures across the area overnight through Tuesday morning will be some 5° below normal with lows in the mid-40s for most.

Skies have cleared after yesterday's robust cool front leaving us with fair skies overnight and a sun and high cloud mix expected for Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for temperatures to top out Tuesday in the mid-60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak (and weakening) upper disturbance is expected to skirt through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, but for now, just expect a general increase in cloud cover and a low risk of an isolated sprinkle any time during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, Wednesday looks to be a stellar and milder day under plenty of sun accompanied by temperatures topping-out in the mid-70s.

It's expected to get breezy and milder Thursday, ahead of our next weather-maker that looks to arrive either very late Thursday night and/or into Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers and thunderstorms will be a good bet Friday, with perhaps a low end threat of severe storms and the possibility of a few inches of rain...more (and likely uncertainty) on this system in the days to come.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, this weekend is tentatively looking quite cool (almost cold by our standards) with lingering clouds for a good part of the weekend...our guidance today is indicating highs holding in the low-mid 50s with lows closer to the lower 40s...stay tuned for changes here.

But for now consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

