Cool, warm, cool...changeable March pattern

A changeable March pattern is in the weather cards for Acadiana over the next week to 10 days, along with an anticipated "weather-maker" come Friday.
In the near-term, temperatures across the area overnight through Tuesday morning will be some 5° below normal with lows in the mid-40s for most.
Skies have cleared after yesterday's robust cool front leaving us with fair skies overnight and a sun and high cloud mix expected for Tuesday.
Look for temperatures to top out Tuesday in the mid-60s.
A weak (and weakening) upper disturbance is expected to skirt through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, but for now, just expect a general increase in cloud cover and a low risk of an isolated sprinkle any time during the afternoon into the early evening hours.
Thereafter, Wednesday looks to be a stellar and milder day under plenty of sun accompanied by temperatures topping-out in the mid-70s.
It's expected to get breezy and milder Thursday, ahead of our next weather-maker that looks to arrive either very late Thursday night and/or into Friday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will be a good bet Friday, with perhaps a low end threat of severe storms and the possibility of a few inches of rain...more (and likely uncertainty) on this system in the days to come.
Thereafter, this weekend is tentatively looking quite cool (almost cold by our standards) with lingering clouds for a good part of the weekend...our guidance today is indicating highs holding in the low-mid 50s with lows closer to the lower 40s...stay tuned for changes here.
But for now consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.
