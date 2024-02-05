Cool sun yields to clouds, milder temperatures and rain into the weekend

It will feel like February at the start of this week for Acadiana, with more more spring-like temperatures accompanied by lots of clouds and eventually rain chances into the weekend.

In the near term, there will be a little winter chill in the forecast for the area with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s as gusty northerly winds relax during the evening hours.

Full sunshine with milder afternoon temperatures are expected for our Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-60s.

And after another chilly start, Wednesday is looking even milder with a high temperatures approaching the 70° mark under partly cloudy skies.

Thereafter, the sub-tropical jet stream and developing low pressure in the Rockies will take over building more high clouds aloft and mid-level clouds from the Gulf.

Much of the same is expected Friday with rain chances near 20% or less for both Thursday and Friday while our high temperatures start pushing the mid-70s.

Entering the big Mardi Gras weekend holiday period, it appears that the area should see building rain chances through Sunday with decreasing prospects for rain...hopefully, for Lundi and Mardi Gras.

It remains unclear as to exactly when the area will see the highest rain chances, and how much will fall, but for now, any rains look to be on the lighter side until around Sunday, where we could see another 1-2" soaking rainfall.

The Euro and GFS are quite different in their rain forecast accumulations with the GFS much wetter than the Euro.

Given the El Niño pattern this winter, and the fact the next system will have some vestiges of the "atmospheric river" it's been pounding the West Coast with over the last few days, the wetter solution to our local forecast, will probably be the better one to choose at this time.

Of course the forecast is subject to change a week out but rain chances should diminish by Monday with a breezy and chilly Mardi Gras to follow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.,

