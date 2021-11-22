Cool sun Tuesday, mid-week warm-up, unsettled Thanksgiving

Acadiana will continue to experience a favorable weather pattern through mid-week with cooler than normal conditions trending above normal into Thanksgiving, but our next weather-maker could bring some showers by Thursday evening.

In the near term, expect crystal clear skies overnight into Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s in most areas.

Readings in the mid-upper 30s will be possible in outlying rural areas Tuesday morning, especially across northern portions of Acadiana, where patchy frost cannot be completely ruled-out.

Expect a nice warm-up for our Tuesday, with temperatures topping out in the mid-upper 60s albeit with lighter easterly winds.

Winds will gradually turn to the east-southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing for the commencement of a moderating temperature trend.

Lows will be closer to the mid-40s Tuesday night...with a possible slow rise in readings toward daybreak Wednesday.

Expect mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures Wednesday with more clouds into the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will top-out closer to the mid-70s.

Acadiana is still on track for a mild but a mostly cloudy Thanksgiving with our next weather system likely to bring some showers to the area into Thursday evening.

A cool front will push through the region Thursday night with a return of cooler than normal conditions Friday into the weekend.

It continues to appear that an upper level disturbance will push through the region this weekend engendering plenty of clouds and perhaps some patchy light rain Saturday evening into early Sunday.

For now we're going with relatively low rain chances for the weekend, with the best prospects of showers looking to arrive Saturday night...but that may change.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

