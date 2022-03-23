Cool nights, sunny/mild afternoons into the weekend

Acadiana will get to enjoy some beautiful spring weather for the rest of the week into the weekend with seasonably cool nights, followed by sunny and mild afternoons.

Look for temperatures to drop into the low-mid 40s by Thursday morning under fair skies.

Normal lows this time of year are closer to the mid-50s while daytime highs should be in the mid-70s.

We'll see milder conditions Thursday afternoon under sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low-mid 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunshine stays in the forecast into the weekend with daytime highs slowly climbing into the upper 70s to near 80° for Saturday and Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Looking ahead into next week, it should get breezy and warmer (lower 80s) early next week ahead of our next weather-maker which should bring storms back to the area Wednesday and/or Thursday.

While there's too much uncertainty a week out, there could be another strong to severe thunderstorm threat with the mid-week system next week...it's that time of year.

For now, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

The New Orleans Tornado Tuesday:

Yesterday's squall line in Louisiana ultimately delivered several supercell, tornado-bearing storms in Southeast Louisiana.

The preliminary Arabi tornado estimates that the twister traveled 11 miles from Gretna to Arabi with a preliminary maximum intensity as a EF3 on the Fujita scale with winds 136-165mph.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The National Weather Service will have a complete survey completed Thursday.

Climate notes:

If you work or play outdoors, remember the UV index in Acadiana is officially in sunburn territory and hit 9, in the "very high" category, Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No matter what your skin type...if your spending more than 20-30 minutes in the sun some skin protection is recommended...probably until October!

In addition, it will be a challenging week ahead for tree and grass pollen sufferers.

High grass pollen and very high tree pollen is being reported as our oak trees are now going to town!

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's also a good time of year to swap out your home a/c filter to help ease the situation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel