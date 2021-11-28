Cool, nice start to week; relatively dry week ahead

Skies will gradually clear later on this evening and as they do, temperatures will be able to drop into the lower and middle 40s tonight.

Bradley Overnight lows

As temperatures and dew points meet up late tonight, we could see some patchy fog trying to develop in spots.

Otherwise, after that chilly start, it'll be a cool finish into Monday afternoon.

Highs will settle into the middle and upper 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Bradley HRRR model

Light northerly winds at around 3-6 mph.

Temperatures may be a degree or two colder Monday night into Tuesday morning as readings flirt with the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Despite some passing high-level clouds on Tuesday, expect another mostly sunny day.

Temperatures will top out a bit milder in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Moderating temperatures will continue into Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be pushing the middle to even upper 70s for our afternoons.

Bradley GFS model

For now, our next rain chance looks to arrive sometime late Friday into at least portions of Saturday, but there still remains some uncertainty in that thinking.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.

Our next front could arrive sometime mid-next week.

Have a great week!