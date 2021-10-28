Cool Friday/weekend

Acadiana will finish the week in fine fall fashion with mostly sunny, breezy and cool conditions...this weekend will feature less wind, wall to wall sun and seasonably cool temperatures.

Look for generally fair skies, with a few passing clouds overnight into Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop in most areas into the low-mid 50s Friday morning...but the breeze will make it feel evening cooler.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After gusty winds over 40 mph across Acadiana Thursday, winds should decrease but will still be breezy from the west-northwest near 6-14 mph with a few higher gusts overnight.

Friday will bring more sunshine with a round of stratocumulus clouds possible into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday will be the coolest day of the early fall season with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Breezy northwest winds near 15-25 mph with a few higher gusts will be possible Friday, but those winds will be substantially lower than what we saw Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This weekend is expected to bring full sunshine with highs in the lower 70s Saturday and closer to the mid-70s for Halloween Sunday.

Low temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday mornings will be edging down closer to the upper 40s.

Temperatures for Halloween "trick or treating" Sunday evening will likely be mostly in the low-mid 60s but will be heading for the 50s after 10pm.

Fine weather is expected to continue into early next week with some clouds and a few showers developing with our next front by Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind that next front it could be even cooler in the days that follow, but that cool snap looks to be short-lived with our next weather-maker taking shape in the 10-11 day time-frame.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

