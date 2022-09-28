Cool fall pattern locally while Ian pummels Florida

Acadiana will get to enjoy beautiful and even cooler conditions over the next couple of days while "catastrophic" Major Hurricane Ian works its way through Central Florida overnight.

Locally, a secondary surge of cooler temperatures will move into the region setting the area up for temperatures to drop into the low-mid 50s by daybreak Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Gorgeous fall weather will finish out the week and take us into the weekend with refreshing morning temperatures remaining in the 50s while daytime highs may stay contained in the upper 70s Thursday but moderate into the lower 80s Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weekend looks great with lots of sun and comfortable humidity continuing.

Next week continues to look dry with a slow moderating temperature trend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, Major Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida between Fort Meyers and Port Charlotte bringing with it catastrophic storm surges of at least 9 feet, more than 100 mph wind gusts and flooding rainfall.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the GRAF Model and NHC guidance Ian will move inland with high wind impacts across Central Florida/Orlando area Wednesday evening and should exit near the Space Coast/Daytona Beach area Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Ian's rainfall amounts in spots across Florida may approach 18-20".

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Substantial impacts to Coastal South Carolina into North Carolina are expected through Friday morning where a hurricane watch and tropical storm watches and warnings have been hosted today.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weakening system along with a significant tropical plume of moisture is then expected to reach the big metro areas of the Northeast Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday morning.

Stay with KATC for the latest and download the KATC News and Weather Apps for the latest advisories on Ian.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel