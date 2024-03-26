Cool, dry spring pattern warms into the weekend

A quiet, dry, cool spring pattern will dominate across Acadiana over the next few days, with a warming trend expected into the weekend.

In the near term, chilly early spring temperatures can be expected overnight into Wednesday morning, with lows generally in the mid-upper 40s.

A weakening disturbance will traverse the area from west to east Wednesday creating mostly cloudy conditions and likely holding our high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The disturbance will be running into a relatively dry atmosphere Wednesday, but there could be a few misty sprinkles with the clouds, but chance of enough rain to wet the ground will be near 5% or less.

Sunshine returns Thursday in the wake of the disturbance with temperatures starting out again the the 40s, but finishing up in the low-mid 70s.

Mostly sunny and warmer conditions are anticipated Friday into the weekend, with more clouds developing Sunday into early next week.

Look for highs in the mid-70s Friday and warming into the lower 80s for the weekend...night time lows will also moderate in the 60s to perhaps even lower 70s Sunday into early next week.

High temperatures early next week could reach the almost more uncomfortable mid-80s.

Our next frontal boundary looks to arrive (so far with not much model fanfare) late next Tuesday or into Wednesday with some showers possible.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

