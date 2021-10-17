Cool conditions to start week; turning warmer into mid-week

Well we went 2 for 2 weather-wise this weekend with plenty of sunshine and cool conditions across the area.

It'll stay relatively nice with cool mornings and mild afternoons over the next couple of days.

Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the middle 50s.

Mostly sunny skies heading into Monday.

Bradley Temperatures

A bit milder into the afternoon, but temperatures will still top out comfortably in the upper 70s.

Lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon as we favor more of a sun and cloud mix.

Surface high pressure will be well off to the east come Wednesday, and that will allow southerly winds to bring in that Gulf Moisture.

We know what that means.. expect warm and more humid conditions on Wednesday with the chance to see a few isolated showers.

Temperatures will approach the middle 80s.

A frontal boundary will try and push through by week's end.

That would help to usher in slightly cooler and less humid conditions into next weekend.

We'll see how the pattern takes shape throughout the week.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

No new developments at least in the next 5 days.