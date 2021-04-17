Cool conditions on Sunday; even nicer weather into next week

Well, it was another cloudy/dreary day across the region with overrunning moisture leading to light-moderate shower activity this afternoon and evening.

Most of the showers this afternoon have been confined to along and south of the interstate.

Expect this off/on activity to continue for a good part of the evening before activity comes to an end after midnight.

Bradley HRRR model

Many of you have noticed that it was pleasantly cool out there on Saturday.

This will continue into our Sunday as a cooler air mass filters into the region.

Temperatures will be starting out in the lower to middle 50s tomorrow morning, so a light jacket may be needed.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Sunday as temperatures settle into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Once again, lower humidity will be in place, so it'll feel pretty nice and comfortable out there.

I have to keep rain chances at around 10% as a couple of misty sprinkles, very light showers could be possible.

However, the overall coverage will be much lower compared to the last few days and any rain will be pretty isolated in nature.

Even cooler heading into Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Fair to mostly sunny skies are anticipated on Monday as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

Pretty nice weather will continue for most of the week as temperatures make their way into the 70s.

Only exception will be Wednesday where afternoon highs will be dropping into the mid-60s.

Next best rain chances won't look to arrive until sometime on Friday/Saturday.

Exact timing is still questionable since we are still roughly about a week out.

We'll keep you updated in the days ahead.

Y'all have a great rest of the weekend!

