Cool and getting colder this week

Acadiana's seasonably cool and dry weather pattern will chill further later this week as a cold front Wednesday should bring our morning lows closer to the freezing mark Friday and Saturday mornings.

In the near term, expect plenty of high cloud cover overnight through midday Wednesday with skies clearing later Wednesday afternoon.

Lows tonight will drop mostly into the middle 40s while highs tomorrow will be in the low-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A dry cold front will also push through the area Wednesday with its attendant upper level trough helping to clear our skies out into Wednesday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will head for the mid-30s Wednesday night into Thursday morning with wind chills as cold as the upper 20s first thing Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday and Friday promise to be relative cold winter days with lots of sun accompanied by highs only reaching the mid-50s.

Friday and Saturday morning temperatures will be near the freezing mark for most, and likely a few degrees colder, in the upper 20s for our northern parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's just a "plants and pets" type of cold with no pipe worries anticipated.

The weekend will bring more sun with afternoon highs migrating back into the low-mid 60s.

Another front arrives Sunday night into Monday morning (New Year's Day) with the risk of a few light showers possible well after midnight ending first thing Monday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures for New Year's Eve should be in the mid-40s around the stroke of midnight.

Next week looks to stay seasonably cool with some rain chances possibly returning around Wednesday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel