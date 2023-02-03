Cold tonight; nice stretch of weather follows

After a frosty start Saturday morning, a nice stretch of weather with time to dry out is on the meteorological menu for Acadiana into early next week.

Tonight will be the coldest for at least the next week, with temperatures dropping into the low-mid 30s by morning (some upper 20s possible toward CenLa), with frost possible especially for the northern parishes of our area that may get near or below freezing for a few hours prior to daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No pipe worries with this cold, just take care of the pets and tender vegetation.

Look for mostly sunny skies and milder conditions Saturday and fair to partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s Saturday and should push the mid to upper 60s Sunday after a milder start in the mid-40s thanks to a return of southeasterly winds starting Saturday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The forecast is milder into next week with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday but showers may return to the forecast as early afternoon, with our next weather-maker expected to bring showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It remains too early to tell whether there will be any severe weather or heavy rain threats into next week.

Another system may impact the area by early Friday, but models have backed away and are in general disagreement after Thursday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Night Sky News:

And since the skies have finally cleared, Acadiana will be able to see the International Space Station this evening between 7:20-7:24 pm, with the ISS passing nearly overhead at 7:22 pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana may also have the opportunity to see the "Green Comet"...(editor's note: I haven't located it yet myself, but I'll be giving it a try tonight!)

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for the North Star (Polaris) which is at the tip of the handle of the Little Dipper (Ursa Minor). Then look downward about halfway toward to the horizon.

You'll likely need binoculars and give your eyes time to adjust (in the cold, so dress warmly), and an unobstructed view to the north.

The comet will get progressively lower in the sky and drift toward Capella over the next week. So our window of opportunity given our weather, will be over the next few nights!

Good luck and let me know if you spot it!

------------------------------------------------------------

