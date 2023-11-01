Cold start Wednesday but milder into the weekend

After a cold, potentially freezing start for some in Acadiana Thursday, milder temperatures will return for the afternoon with a warming trend continuing into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, a Freeze Advisory is in effect for the possibility of the first killing freeze for the northern portions of Acadiana, along and north of the I-10 corridor.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, it is advisable to protect the tender vegetation no matter where you are in the region as near freezing temps could reach as far south, per our model guidance, as the northern coastal parishes.

There should be no pipe issues or worries with this brief chill.

Of course, the pets should also have a warm place to stay.

Temperatures Thursday morning will be the coldest readings in Lafayette since February 18th earlier this year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Morning readings will range in the low-mid 30s, and where temperatures remain above freezing, a heavy frost is not generally expected due to the dryness of the air in the region.

In fact, relative humidity across the Acadiana area was in the 20-25% range Tuesday afternoon, and could possibly go as low as a desert-like mid-teens Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thus, a Red Flag Warning for a fire danger was in effect for the area Tuesday may continue again for Wednesday...at least winds should be lighter Thursday which should help to reduce the fire risk.

Higher humidity will return for the weekend.

Milder temperatures are ahead as early as Thursday afternoon as readings climb into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Most of the area should stay out of the frost zone come Friday morning with lows in the low-mid 40s, except colder toward Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, expect sunny and milder weather Friday into the weekend, and perhaps for a good part of next week as our highs moderate into the mid-70s Friday and near 80° this weekend into next.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

