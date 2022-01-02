Watch
Cold start to week; more changeable through week

Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 02, 2022
NEW: a HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for northern parishes. FREEZE WARNING will be in effect for the rest of the area through 10am Monday.

Who/what you'll want to protect:

FOR SURE:
-People-Pets-Plants

The big question regarding the pipes is just how long we see temperatures at or below freezing—winds will play a factor here as well as they could keep readings up just a bit.

Overnight Temps

Slighter better chance of freezing temperatures for an extended period of time for areas north of the I-10 corridor.

So...TO BE SAFE:
You may want to protect exposed, outside pipes (particularly areas north of I-10)--warm ground temperatures will work in our favor.

WIND CHILLS in low-mid 20s tonight/tomorrow morning, so have the coats and jackets ready to go.

Despite full sunshine Monday, temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Monday's Highs

We'll be heading for near-freezing once again Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Slightly milder, but still cool Tuesday afternoon as readings push the lower 60s.

Even milder into Wednesday (lower 70s) before another front arrives by Thursday.

Stay warm!

