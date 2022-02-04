It will be a cold start to a quiet pattern for Acadiana this weekend, with freezing mornings and plenty of cool afternoon sunshine.

In the near term, periods of patchy rain will end from west to east early this evening, with cloudy, breezy and cold conditions continuing through midnight.

Clouds are expected to eventually thin and clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop toward the freezing mark shortly thereafter.

While not an overt pipe-buster, northern portions of the area will go below freezing around midnight, while the rest of us probably after 2 am.

Nonetheless, exposed pipes should be protected. Temperatures Saturday morning should climb above freezing by 9 am in most spots.

In addition to the freezing temperatures, wind chills Saturday morning will be in the lower 20s!

Look for lots of sunshine and a slow decrease of the winds Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clear skies and light winds Saturday night will allow temperatures to be a degree or two colder (mostly mid-upper 20s) with a moderate to heavy frost anticipated Sunday morning.

More sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures with highs in the mid-upper 50s are anticipated Sunday.

The pattern into next week looks seasonably cool and dry with a slow, moderating temperature trend toward the end of the week.

A disturbance that will bypass the area to the south Monday will likely bring cloudiness back to the region, but mostly sunny skies are anticipated for much of the rest of next week.

We may see the lower 70s return by next weekend before the next cold front arrives around Super Bowl Sunday...but for now, Acadiana might have just turned the "extended winter corner"...we'll see!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

