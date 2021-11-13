Cold night ahead; sunny and milder Sunday

Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid-upper 30s across the area under clear skies.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Patchy frost could be possible, especially across northern parishes and outlying areas.

You may want to take care of any tender vegetation that you may have, an of course make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Bradley Sunday conditions

Sunny skies will remain in place Sunday as temperatures top out a bit milder in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Not quite as cold, but chilly into Monday morning with readings in the middle to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny and quiet both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures push the middle 70s.

We'll make a run at 80° come Wednesday under more of a partly cloudy sky.

Next rain chances will look to arrive on Thursday ahead of a frontal boundary.

