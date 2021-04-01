Cold night ahead...milder for the weekend

Acadiana is in store for a cold winter night on this first day of April, with temperatures very close to the "frost-zone" by daybreak, mainly for the northern parishes of the area.

With clear skies, lighter winds and a very dry atmosphere in place, temperatures will drop rather smartly overnight, into the mid-upper 30s to lower 40s area-wide.

Forecasting frost can be quite tricky this time of year, as although temperatures will be cold enough for some frost, the ground has warmed considerably in recent weeks, and the sun Thursday afternoon certainly warmed the soil up.

The bottom line, with temperatures dropping closest to the mid-30s across the northern Acadiana parishes (Allen, Evangeline, St Landry Avoyelles on northward) this will be the best chance of at least some patchy frost by Friday morning.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Elsewhere, farther to the south the risk of frost will be lower toward the I-10 parishes with morning readings closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Readings in the coastal parishes should be closer to the lower 40s where any frost is unlikely at this point.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Nonetheless, a lot of us have lots of tender vegetation in the ground, so it would be wise to cover them, especially the tomato plants!

Lots of sunshine accompanied by temperatures in the mid-60s are in our Good Friday forecast...and with less wind, it will feel markedly milder than Thursday.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly, to at times, mostly cloudy skies for our Easter Sunday.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Look for highs this weekend to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather pattern looks favorable into early next week as temperatures moderate back into the mid-upper 70s.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Toward the end of the week it looks a little more uncertain with the chance of scattered showers and storms with a fizzling frontal boundary possible.

Consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel