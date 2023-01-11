Cold front to bring a brief taste of winter back to Acadiana

After record-breaking warmth Wednesday, a cold front will bring a brief taste of winter back to Acadiana into the weekend.

Expect breezy and very mild conditions for the area overnight with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Scattered showers are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front prior to daybreak with the front moving through most of Acadiana by mid-morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The shower activity is expected to be scattered in nature and generally light, with a few isolated brief downpours.

Rain totals will likely be in the 1/10th of an inch range or less...just enough to wet the ground in most locations.

Although there might be a thunderstorm or two in the area, no organized severe weather is expected locally...but that will change especially into Alabama into Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind the front expect clearing, breezy and cool conditions into Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's highs will be in the lower 70s for most in the morning, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s for the afternoon, 50s for the evening and lower 40s to upper 30s come Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A couple of sunny and cool winter days are anticipated for Acadiana Friday and Saturday with highs confined to mid-upper 50s while lows get close to freezing/the frost zone (lower-mid 30s) Saturday morning.

Moderating temperatures under partly cloudy skies are expected into Sunday with highs pushing back into the upper 60s.

High temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s for most of next week...some 15-20° above normal.

In addition, the pattern begins to become more active locally next week with some rain chances possible Monday through Wednesday/perhaps Thursday.

Another cold front is expected to arrive late next week, with perhaps a surge of colder air to follow just beyond KATC's 10 Day Forecast.

