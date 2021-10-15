Cold front arrives tonight; much cooler and drier this weekend

After a hot and humid Friday, cooler air is on the way tonight as a cold front sweeps on through.

It will be a warm and humid evening if you are heading out, maybe to some Friday night football action.

The bulk of an showers will likely hold off until later on this evening (9pm-midnight) as the actual front pushes through.

Any shower activity will be brief, and in fact, most of us will only pick up 0.10" of rainfall or less.

Bradley Graf Model

Front will quickly exit the region after midnight and we will be turning cooler and breezy behind it.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday morning.

Winds will be gusting out of the north at ~25-30+ mph.

It will stay breezy throughout our Saturday.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 70s come the afternoon.

Coolest air of the season arrives Saturday night/Sunday morning as temperatures dip down into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region.

Bradley Sunday Morning Lows

Mostly sunny skies will stick with us through the weekend with the exception of some high-level clouds from time to time.

Middle 70s is where we will top out Sunday afternoon.

We'll start to see a moderating temperature trend heading into the middle parts of the new week.

Rain chances will begin to perk up a bit (30-40%) Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next potential frontal boundary by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Timing of that next front will likely change in the days ahead, but we could be talking more cooler and nice weather into next weekend.

We'll see how it plays out...

In the meantime, be sure to enjoy the nice and comfortable weather this weekend!

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

