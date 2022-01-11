Cloudy, not cold overnight...sun returns Wednesday afternoon

A weak upper disturbance in Texas Tuesday afternoon will continue to usher in more clouds across Acadiana overnight through Wednesday morning.

This feature will keep our temperatures from getting as cold tonight as compared with the previous night, and may also generate a few light showers or sprinkles in the area.

Chances of enough rain to wet the ground however, should be no higher than the 10-15% range.

Look for milder temperatures due to the cloud cover overnight, but it will still be chilly with lows in the low-mid 40s...typical for this time of year.

Wednesday will bring more clouds in the morning, but sunny skies are expected to return later in the afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, near 60°.

Mostly sunny skies with daytime highs climbing into the mid-upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday accompanied by seasonable chilly nights in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

There's a change in the longer range pattern into this weekend, especially for Saturday with breezy conditions accompanied a better chance of scattered afternoon showers ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday will be mild with highs nearing 70° before the front pushes on through.

Breezy and colder conditions will return Sunday with highs in the lower 50s followed by lows getting close to the freezing mark Monday morning.

Moving further into next week, our seasonably cool weather will continue early followed by a modest warm-up and building rain chances next Wednesday into Thursday.

Colder weather, and perhaps a little more "interesting" winter weather pattern could develop for portions of the region in about 10 days...but take 10 day forecasts in the winter with a grain of salt!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

