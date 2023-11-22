Cloudy, cool Thanksgiving; some sprinkles late

It will be a cloudy and cool Thanksgiving for Acadiana with temperatures starting out in the low-mid 40s and likely finishing somewhere in the upper 50s to near 60°.

An upper level disturbance will push through the area into Thursday night, but with little atmospheric moisture to work with, expect just some sprinkles or a few patches of very light rain to develop Thursday afternoon into the night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The chance of measurable precipitation (enough to wet the ground) will be near 20% Thursday afternoon and may increase to 30-40% Thursday night.

The disturbance should move east of the area Friday with lingering clouds likely a good bet.

Temperatures Friday should moderate into the mid-60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's next weather-maker will arrive Sunday with a partly cloudy Saturday morning turning cloudy into the afternoon.

Saturday should be dry with temperatures edging into the upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Periods of rain are expected to develop by Sunday (60%) with rainy conditions looking to be most likely during the morning through the mid-afternoon hours, although some precipitation may develop as early as late Saturday night/predawn Sunday.

Once again, do not expect a whole lot of rain Sunday, with most areas likely to see 1/2" or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week will be a continuation of cooler than normal temperatures with plenty of clouds...although Tuesday and Wednesday should bring some sunshine back to the area.

Another weather system looks to bring back the chance of showers by the end of next week, with today's models keying in on next Friday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel