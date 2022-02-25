Cloudy, cool start to Mardi Gras Holiday; milder finish

Acadiana will be off to a cloudy and cool start for the Mardi Gras Holiday weekend, but sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures are on the way for Monday and Fat Tuesday.

Look for temperatures to hold nearly steady, in the mid-upper 40s through this evening and overnight period with slightly chiller temperatures expected for the northern parishes of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wind chills this evening/overnight will be closer to the lower 40s most spots, and upper 30s for the northern most portions of the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds are expected to stay locked in for most of the day Saturday, with a little dull sunshine possible for the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Saturday will be some 10° milder with highs in the upper 50s to possibly lower 60s if we indeed see a little afternoon sun.

The next weather system to impact Acadiana will be in the form of a tandem of upper low pressure systems from the west which should energize the sub-tropical jet-stream, inducing some rain shower activity late Saturday night (after midnight) through early Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any shower activity should end Sunday afternoon, with lingering clouds and chilly temperatures holding in the low-mid 50s. We could see some sunshine however, later Sunday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Skies will clear late Sunday night into Monday morning with daybreak readings possibly dipping into the upper 30s.

The weather only gets better next week with sunny skies Monday while temperatures warm into the mid-60s.

And after a chilly start in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Mardi Gras, look for afternoon temperatures to reach near 70° under partly cloudy skies...don't forget the sun block!

March 1st also marks the beginning of meteorological spring, and our local weather will cooperate with temperatures reaching the mid-70s Wednesday, upper 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday into the following weekend.

Conditions will remain dry all next week, with some opportunity for some shower activity by late next weekend and/or early the following week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest and have a happy and safe Mardi Gras!

