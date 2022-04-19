Clouds Wednesday; warmer with breezier afternoons

Clouds will be on the increase for Acadiana Wednesday in response to a weak upper disturbance moving in from the west drawing in the cloud cover from the Gulf of Mexico accompanied by a very slim chance of an isolated passing shower.

Temperatures overnight through Wednesday morning will still be seasonably cool, but milder than Tuesday morning with Wednesday morning readings ranging in the mid-upper 50s to near 60° toward the coast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chance Wednesday will be 10% or less while temperatures rise to the upper 70s, possibly reaching 80° in a few spots despite the clouds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, gusty afternoon winds will kick in as weather systems traverse well north of the area, which will keep the winds rather breezy each afternoon into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wind gusts will likely be in the 20-25 mph range from Wednesday through Sunday with peak gustiness likely into the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend is expected to stay rather quiet and pretty nice, with fair to partly cloudy days accompanied by breezy afternoons, while temperatures rise into and stay in the mid-80s.

And along with the warmer temperatures, higher humidity will arrive after Wednesday along with overnight lows edging closer to the mid-upper 60s to near 70°.

Rain chances look to stay 10% or less on any given day through Sunday with our next front yielding a better chance of scattered storms by Monday afternoon/evening.

Some nice weather should follow next week's front with a good start to Festival International de Louisiane...no promises yet for the weekend that follows!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

