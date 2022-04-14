Clouds return, warm weekend/Easter

After such a gorgeous Thursday and Thursday evening, clouds will return to Acadiana by Friday morning and they should dominate most of the day, and perhaps for a good part of the weekend.

Initially expect fair skies and comfortable conditions into our Thursday evening with temperatures bottoming out in the low-mid 60s prior to clouds arriving toward daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday evening's cool front will return northward Friday bringing mostly cloudy skies and the slight chance of a few passing, mainly light showers.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Friday will be in the lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This weekend will stay mostly cloudy, but with some intervals of afternoon sun, but the pattern may stay a little more unsettled...

A stalled frontal system north of Acadiana will produce scattered showers and some storms primarily along the I-20 corridor, with most of the activity not interfering with our weekend plans (fingers crossed)...however we have a 30% chance of showers in the forecast Saturday and 20% during the day Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rain chances this weekend are hinged on hedging the bulk of precipitation dynamics stay north...but we cannot rule out a disturbance or two sliding southeastward into our region.

Highs this weekend will be warm with afternoon readings likely in the low-mid 80s despite the cloud cover, but as mentioned earlier, there will probably be some sunny intervals for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A better chance of showers and storms look to arrive Sunday night ending early Monday with our next front...and at this time we're not expected widespread severe, but we may be hatched in for a low end, "marginal risk" of a few strong storms.

Mid-next week looks nice, dry and comfortable with temperatures warming toward the mid-80s along with the chance of some spring showers toward the end of the week and into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel