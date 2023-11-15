Clouds linger, sun for the weekend; next weather-maker Monday

Lingering cloud cover will likely stay across Acadiana through the rest of the week, but sun should return for the weekend...or at least for part of it.

In the near term, the surface low off the Southeast Coast of Louisiana which has moved little, roughly 30 miles since yesterday, continues to whirl stratiform clouds around the backside of the system and across Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few misty sprinkles may occur with these clouds and northeast winds, but rain chances, or enough to wet the ground, have decreased to near 5% or less.

Look for little temperature spread from the Wednesday afternoon readings overnight through Thursday morning with most temperatures likely in the mid-upper 50s to near 60°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day, but should be a little milder with temperatures pushing into the mid-upper 60s, to possibly 70° in a few spots.

A few breaks in the clouds will be possible, but they will be short-lived.

The same forecast goes for Friday, but with a few more intervals of sun possible in the afternoon getting our temperatures into the low-mid 70s.

A weak frontal trough will push through the area by Friday night, clearing the clouds out and setting up a nice weekend.

Look for sunny skies Saturday with highs in the low-mid 70s, but expect chillier conditions Saturday night with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunday should start out mostly sunny but will likely cloud up with high cirrus clouds in the afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker set to arrive Monday. Highs Sunday should again be in the low-mid 70s.

Models remain at odds on when our next frontal system will arrive, but there will probably be a good chance of showers at some point Monday, and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorm too.

The pattern should stay unsettled through Tuesday, but there are hints of some sun possible late Monday, but clouds and some low-end rain chances are expected to stay into Tuesday.

Rain totals with next week's weather system remain unimpressive with about 1/2" or less expected at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, a touch of a winter chill should follow Wednesday and Thursday/Thanksgiving, with highs cooling into the mid-upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and lower 60s for Thanksgiving.

Lows mid-next week will be around the lower 40s...which means we could be flirting with the upper 30s...even for Thanksgiving morning!

So it should be a chilly, but mostly sunny Thanksgiving with average temperatures that you can expect for a holiday anytime between late November and February!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

