Clouds, humidity and rain chances are back

After a nice stretch of fall-like weather across Acadiana this past weekend, it's back to higher humidity along with a pretty good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through mid-week.

An upper level low in the Southwestern U.S. will send a few disturbances toward Louisiana over the next couple of days resulting in a pretty good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

After the risk of an early evening shower, look for more humid conditions across the area overnight through Tuesday morning with lows closer to the low-mid 70s.

Acadiana will be back into the low-mid 80s Tuesday with the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms; highest rain chances are expected deeper into the afternoon.

We should see a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday, and at just about any time during the day as more favorable upper level conditions conducive for activity moves into the region.

Temperatures Wednesday may top out closer to the 80° mark with more clouds and on and off shower activity possible throughout the day.

Rain chances looks to ease (but won't be gone) toward the end of the week into the weekend with a drier cooler trend possible toward the end of the current 10 day forecast.

Meanwhile the tropics remain anomalously busy in the open Atlantic Basin and toward the African Coast.

The big highlight remains Hurricane Sam.

After a weakening trend overnight through early today, Sam was intensifying again and is expected to get back to Cat 4 status soon.

Sam should remain a major hurricane through the next 5 days and is expected to miss Bermuda, but the Canadian Maritimes may have to a keep a watchful eye on this system into the weekend.

The Eastern Atlantic disturbances have very good chances of become viable systems. This time of year we usually see less action near Africa and more activity toward the Caribbean...but not this year at this time.

There's just "Victor" & "Wanda" names left on the National Hurricane Center's "list" for the 2021 season before getting into the "supplemental" list of names.

There will be no more Betas & Zetas etc...gone is the Greek Alphabet.

The supplemental names (this year and every year) include: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana and Will.

