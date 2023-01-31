Chilly, unsettled with another soaker Thursday

Thanks to the sub-tropical jet stream, Acadiana's weather will stay rather dreary with the threat of scattered showers, some misty/drizzle in between with another healthy soaking shaping up for Thursday.

In near term, look for overcast skies with patchy light drizzle and/or mist possible overnight through Wednesday with the chance of a few light-moderate showers at 30% overnight and near 40% Wednesday,

Highest rain chances Wednesday should be closer to Southwest and especially toward Central/Northern Louisiana.

Moving into Thursday, the upper low currently in the Southwest US will advance eastward engendering surface low pressure development in the Northwest Gulf by Thursday.

This system should bring extended period of rains, some locally heavy, and perhaps some embedded thunder Thursday.

All the while, our temperatures will stay in the 40s to lower 50s.

Rain totals for Thursday once again look to be in the 1-3" range, and with saturated grounds from this weekends rain, any higher amounts than currently forecast could lead to more localized flooding.

There remains a very low end severe weather risk for portions of Acadiana Thursday, mainly toward Iberia, Lower St Martin and St Mary Parishes...but at this time, concern remains low.

Thereafter, after morning clouds Friday, the sun should return for the afternoon...and finally, the weekend is looking good!

After a cold start in the mid-30s, look for sunny conditions Saturday with highs near 60°.

A few more clouds accompanied by temperatures in the mid-upper 60s are expected Sunday.

We'll push back into the milder low-mid 70s early next week before our next good chance of rain shows up by mid-week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest,

