Chilly nights and mild afternoons ahead

Another chilly night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s by morning.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Winds will be light as high pressure settles in.

Abundant sunshine expected on Sunday (Halloween) as temperatures top out comfortably in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking nice and cool for trick or treating Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start, but eventually falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s as activities are wrapping up later on in the evening.

Mostly sunny and staying mild heading into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures continuing to top out in the upper 70s.

A bit more cloud cover by Wednesday, but we'll remain dry.

Our next front will approach the area on Thursday and that will give us our next chance of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

As of now, next weekend is looking nice and on the chilly/cool side.

