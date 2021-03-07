Chilly night ahead; mild conditions through the work week

Welcome to a new week, Acadiana! Who's ready to make it a great one?!

After we went 2-for-2 weather-wise this weekend, we'll keep the nice weather rolling into our Monday.

The one and only real chilly night of the week will come overnight tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area.

(overnight lows) katc weather

High pressure will continue making its jog off to our east as we head into Monday.

That will reestablish southerly winds across the region by tomorrow afternoon which will help to drive our temperatures into the lower 70s (average high sits at 70°).

It'll be just a lovely day once again as sunny skies remain in place.

Not as chilly heading into Tuesday morning as temperatures will be starting out in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Another quiet day will be in store on Tuesday, although we will favor more of a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will be getting into the low-mid 70s.

The entirety of the week will be dominated by a ridge of high pressure that will have a hold across much of the southeast.

(upper-level pattern) katc weather

So for one, that will keep our rain chances fairly minimal throughout the week, but also with a SW flow aloft accompanied by southerly winds at the surface, mild conditions can be expected as well.

In fact, we'll get into the middle 70s by mid-week and eventually upper-70s close to 80° by the latter part of the week.

(Euro long range) katc weather

A good mixture of sun and clouds are anticipated for Tuesday through the end of the week.

Our next upper-level disturbance and associated surface feature will begin to approach the region heading into next weekend.

That will give us our next chance to see scattered showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms for parts of next weekend.

Models still differ on the arrival of this system, so details on timing of showers next weekend still need to be ironed out.

We will have a better idea as the week progresses, so make sure to stay with us for the latest.

Regardless, slightly cooler temperatures look to arrive on the backside of this system.

Y'all have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel