Chilly night ahead; cool, nice conditions Sunday

The chilliest air of the season arrives tonight.

Overnight lows

Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s to lower 50s by morning.

Another nice day in store on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies will be in place with the exception of some high-level clouds from time to time.

Temperatures will top out comfortably in the middle 70s by the afternoon.

Winds will be lighter out of the north at around 6-12 mph.

Not quite as chilly, but still cool tomorrow night as temperatures settle into the middle 50s.

It'll stay rather nice through the early parts of the week, but temperatures will be on a moderating trend into mid-week.

Slight uptick in the rain chances come Wednesday as a little more moisture makes its way in.

Models not in great agreement on our next frontal boundary late next week, but we could turn slightly cooler again into next weekend.

We'll watch to see how the pattern evolves with time.

For now, enjoy the nice, fall weather this weekend!

TROPICS

All is quiet with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.