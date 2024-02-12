Chilly Mardi Gras start, mild finish...plenty of sun

It will be a chilly to borderline cold start for Acadiana's Mardi Gras Tuesday, but expect a milder finish under wall to wall sunshine.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures at daybreak will range from the mid-upper 30s to near 40° with winds diminishing overnight to take any significant wind chill out of the forecast for Tuesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wall to wall sun with temperatures rebounding into the lower 60s for the afternoon is expected.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with a lot of us outdoors in the sun, just a reminder that a hat or sunblock would be a good thing to have as our UV Index is now climbing into the upper part of the moderate range as we enter the last couple of weeks of meteorological inter and we're almost two months removed from the winter solstice.

Look for more nice weather and moderating temperatures into the mid-60s for Wednesday, while despite increased cloud cover, the area should see lower 70s Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next chance of mainly showers should come Friday into early Saturday, but this will be more of an inconvenience than true weather-maker as we're not expected much rain nor any big storms.

It will chill down again this weekend/early next week but 70s will return later in the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Climate Notes: Any more freezes? That's the most popular inbox question!

Always a dicey proposition for gardeners this time of year...climatologically-speaking, our average last freeze/frost dates for Acadiana occur between now and the first week of March..

Rob Perillo/KATC

What do the models say as of today? We don't see a whole lot of cold that will get us close to freezing other than some low-mid 30s possible, but not likely, next Sunday morning, and/or early the following week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Long range models do not show any real arctic intrusions reaching the Gulf into March so it's almost over...

But you may want to hold off on any plantings perhaps until at least after the weekend...although we are rolling the dice a bit, I always say plan on waiting until that first week of March to avoid expensive mistakes/miscalculations...or changes to the forecast!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel