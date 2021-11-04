Chilly, dreary Thursday; sun returns Friday and through the weekend

Clouds will hang tough across the area today.

There will be a little touch of winter in the air as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 60s by the afternoon.

So grab the jackets out the door this morning and keep them handy throughout the day!

With any luck, clouds will start to break up a bit late this afternoon and set the stage for a nice sunset.

Skies will be clearing tonight and it will be a cold one by Friday morning with readings in the lower to middle 40s.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Sunshine will back in full force Friday.

It'll stay cool as temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

High pressure will dominate the forecast heading into the weekend.

Bradley Long Range Model

We'll be talking cold mornings and cool to eventually mild afternoons.

Expect morning starts in the 40s with afternoon finishes in the 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be on a moderating trend into next week.

Next rain chances do not look to arrive until the latter parts of next week ahead of our next frontal boundary.

