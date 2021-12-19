Chilly, damp start to week; warming up into Christmas

Well, it was a noticeably cooler end to the weekend Sunday with afternoon highs only in the 50s!

We even managed to squeeze out some sunshine as well.

Chilly conditions tonight with temperatures heading for the lower to middle 40s.

Bradley Overnight Lows

An upper-level feature will traverse the area Monday.

Bradley Upper-Level Pattern

It'll be a cloudy, chilly, and damp kind of day with occasional light showers possible.

Bradley HRRR Model

Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s.

Northerly winds will be at around 5-10 mph.

Most of us will start Tuesday in the lower 40s.

Clouds may linger, but hopefully we begin to see some clearing throughout the day as highs will be seasonably cool in the mid-50s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures spot on for the time of year in the low-mid 60s.

We'll start to warm things up Thursday as highs push the lower 70s.

With that said, it will remain nice with mostly sunny skies in place.

Temperatures will push the mid-upper 70s both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Bradley Christmas Outlook

Record for Christmas day is 80° and we'll likely make a run at it!

The good news is that we will remain dry through the Christmas holiday...

Staying warm and near record territory for the end of the weekend and start of the following week.

A flip in the pattern could occur sometime early January, but we'll see how that plays out.

Have a great week everyone!

