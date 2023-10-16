Chilliest Temperatures of the season tonight

The chilliest temperatures of the season, and since March, are on tap for Acadiana tonight through Tuesday morning.

A secondary surge of high pressure following this weekend's cool front will bring temperatures down to the low-mid 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for more full sun Tuesday afternoon, albeit with lighter north winds, which should allow highs to top out in the pleasant mid-70s.

More fall freshness will be in the air Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as readings drop back down into the 40s in most spots, and near 50° in Lafayette.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunshine will continue Wednesday with highs reaching back into the mid-upper 70s while southeasterly winds return.

By Thursday an upper level trough will advance toward the area bringing a few more clouds, and perhaps and isolated shower...but there won't be much if any significant rain with this feature.

A cool front will follow with little fanfare Friday, but our next front will not be as cool as the weather we'll experience over the next 36 hours.

The weekend looks great for whatever outdoor activities you may have planned.

Next week promises a return to milder temperatures with little or no rain anticipated at this time.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the drought in Acadiana remains at a level 5 out of 5 with an exceptional drought still underway.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The severity and breadth of the drought in the state and region is the worst currently reported across the entire U.S.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere in the tropics, while our part of the Gulf is expected to stay quiet for the rest of the season, a potential system in the Atlantic could become a depression in a few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The GFS model is developing a tropical storm that should stay mostly out to sea while the Euro is not impressed on impactful development.

Nonetheless, the extreme northeast Caribbean, the Leeward Islands, may see some enhanced tropical activity/showers in the 5-7 day time-frame.

The next named system till be "Tammy".

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel