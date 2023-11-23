Acadiana will stay in a changeable pattern thanks to active sub-tropical jet stream over the next week to 10 days, with plenty of clouds, cooler than normal temperatures, and several opportunities for rain chances.

Power Doppler 3

In between, there should be drier periods with a little sun possible late Friday into early Saturday and a couple of days mid-next week.

In the near term, an upper disturbance will continue to produce patchy light rain, drizzle which should become closer to a mist overnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday will start out much the same but should be drier into the afternoon, with a few intervals of sun possible.

Saturday will start out partly cloudy but clouds will likely increase and thicken in the afternoon thanks to another disturbance that will arrive, with rains, Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will stay a little closer to normal overnight through Friday afternoon with highs reaching the mid-60s after a morning start in the upper 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After a chiller start in the low-mid 40s Saturday morning, afternoon readings could get close to 70° before clouds move in.

Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday with models varying on rain totals, and the pattern to follow into next week.

The Euro model remains the most aggressive on rain and rain totals with systems Sunday, Thursday and into next weekend, while the GFS remains less enthusiastic on rain chances and totals...and by a large margin for next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rain totals Sunday should generally be 1/2" or less but there could be a few spots that get up to an inch and one half.

Thereafter, the Euro model wants to soak the area toward the end of next week and into the following weekend while the GFS says keep the clouds, and take the rain totals down (not necessarily the chances) substantially.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So far, neither model has been that accurate this season, but the GFS has gotten a little better for our area, as compared to a year ago...we'll see how it plays out.

The bottom line, the El Niño-like pattern with an active sub-tropical jet stream will continue to make for plenty of clouds, mostly cooler than normal temperatures, and opportunities for more rains at times through the next 10 days...and likely more.

This could be a pattern that we might expect for most of the next 2-3 months thanks to the "niño-juiced" sub-tropical jet.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

