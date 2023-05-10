Chance of showers/storms eases slightly into the weekend

Although there will still be a good chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms for Acadiana Thursday, it appears that rain chances will ease slightly Friday into the weekend.

The area continues to be plagued by upper level disturbances from Texas into the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

And although the latest models are trying to lower the probability of rain and a few storms for Acadiana Thursday, it still appears favorable for scattered showers and some storms, especially during the mid-morning hours.

High pressure aloft over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to build northwestward toward Louisiana Friday into the weekend helping to lower the rain chances in the area, but the high is not expected to be strong enough to eliminate the chance of scattered afternoon showers and a few storms.

And with fewer storms Friday, the weekend and likely into early next week, look for daytime highs to gradually warm from the mid- to the upper 80s.

Overnight lows will remain warm and humid, generally in the low-mid 70s at least over the next few days.

The pattern doesn't look to change a whole lot next week with warm and humid conditions continuing along with the chance of an afternoon shower and/or thundershower each day.

Rain totals over the next 5-6 days don't look overly impressive for Acadiana with another 1-2" or less possible through early next week...and most of that may come Thursday.

Meanwhile farther to the west into Texas, rainfall totals across Central and Southern Texas are likely to become problematic with up to 5-10" possible in spots through early next week...so be advised if planning a trip that way this weekend.

